Six Countries Call on the United States to Comply with International Law
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has established an "extremely dangerous precedent" in Venezuela. The governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain issued a statement blaming Washington and calling for a peaceful resolution to the situation through dialogue and negotiations.
They also expressed concern about external control, which is "inconsistent with international law" and "threatens the political, economic, and social stability of the region."
Photo: Reuters