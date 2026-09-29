Six European Countries Threaten to Block EU's Seven-Year Budget

The governments of six European states have issued an ultimatum regarding the new long-term EU budget, RIA Novosti reports, citing a joint statement.

"German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the leaders of five other countries <...> threatened to block an agreement on the budget for the next seven years unless spending cuts amounting to hundreds of billions of euros are secured," the article states.

According to the Financial Times, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, and Finland joined Germany in making this demand. They seek to redirect resources toward the defense industry and innovative companies by cutting funding for the agricultural sector and poorer EU regions. They justify this move by citing economic and security challenges.

European countries must agree on the final version of the new seven-year budget—covering the 2028–2034 period—by the end of the year. The draft is due to be presented in the autumn by Ireland, which will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU during the second half of 2026.

Negotiations are complicated by serious disagreements among the bloc's members regarding the volume of spending and the targeted allocation of pan-European funds.

The EU budget sets the bloc's spending for a seven-year period. Its adoption requires the consent of all member states and the approval of the European Parliament. National authorities then need time to prepare the necessary legislation and programs ahead of the new cycle starting in 2028.