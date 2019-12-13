Scandal in Germany: neo-Nazi special operations soldiers exposed

The notorious European values ​​penetrated so deeply that they completely demoralized the German police. From the realization of this fact, a scandal erupted there. In Frankfurt, a special task force was disbanded. Its fighters turned out to be hidden adherents of neo-Nazism. The police exchanged prohibited materials in chat rooms. One of them is even suspected of distributing child pornography. At the same time, it turned out that the authorities knew all this, but chose not to interfere. While commenting on the situation, the Minister of Internal Affairs said that the country's police in general and special forces in particular need a comprehensive reboot. However, we wonder what kind of "software" will be "uploaded" this time.