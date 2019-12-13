3.42 RUB
Scandalous party of Ivleeva commented by Maria Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that the public condemnation, which fell on the participants of the "naked party", gives them a chance to work on themselves, writes Sputnik.
A few days ago, a party was held in Moscow, where some Russian pop stars, following the dress code, came half-naked. It was organized by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. The event has already received scandalous publicity, one of its participants was sentenced to 15 days of arrest by a Moscow court. Ivleeva herself, as well as the most famous participants of this party recorded penitential videos and asked for forgiveness from Russians.
The party members faced the painful condemnation of the entire country, which "stood up and said: "We want to live differently, we no longer want to tolerate the imposition of this darkness on us," Zakharova said.
According to her, the outrage that was expressed by the society gives the participants of this event to correct themselves and work on themselves. "Everyone had different circumstances, but unfortunately they were stained by one thing," Zakharova said.
At the same time, she emphasized that, in her opinion, for the "stars" who took part in the "naked party" and then recorded a video apologizing, this is not an excuse "to play some role of supposedly repentant" but a chance to "really" do work on themselves to become better.
