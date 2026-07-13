Skies Above Yemen Fall Silent: All Airports Shut Down Indefinitely

The Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority of Yemen has declared the immediate closure of all airports in the country to air traffic until further notice. The announcement was made public through official channels and relayed by international news agencies.

In its statement, the authority informed all airlines and international organisations operating flights to and from Yemeni airports that the closure takes effect immediately and will continue indefinitely.

The decision follows reports of a strike on the runway of Sanaa International Airport, carried out to prevent the landing of an Iranian aircraft. Yemen’s Ministry of Defence stated that the Houthi movement “Ansar Allah,” which controls much of the country, had banned the national airline from using the capital’s airport while simultaneously allowing an Iranian plane to cross Yemeni airspace. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack on Sanaa airport. The Houthi-led Foreign Ministry described the strike as a declaration of war and announced the end of the de-escalation phase.

The conflict in Yemen has been ongoing since 2014, when the “Ansar Allah” movement seized large parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa. In response, a Saudi-led Arab coalition launched a military operation. In the spring of 2022, the warring parties agreed to a truce that significantly reduced the intensity of hostilities. However, the situation remains fragile, and recent events indicate a renewed escalation.