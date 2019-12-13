The residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics answer the question: Do you agree to the republics accession to the Russian Federation? In Zaporozhye and Kherson regions the question on the ballot is as follows: "Do you agree to the region seceding from Ukraine, creating an independent state, and acceding to Russia?"



The international U.N. observers say the voting is open and transparent. And the situation is the opposite of what they are trying to show and tell in Europe. Things are clearly not going according to the Western scenario. That is because the key principle of the campaign is the people's power.



Alexander Skubchenko, political scientist, blogger:



“The West, of course, will not recognize it. When the West tore Kosovo from Serbia, when there was a war, the NATO countries, 19 NATO states, destroyed international law in the former Yugoslavia and Serbia with missiles, when they took Kosovo away. There wasn't even a referendum there in Kosovo. The U.S. simply said: now you are Kosovo and live in it. And there are referendums here. The whole point of the referendum is that it is not for the West. The West won't recognize it anyway. Just now, Russia came and Putin said: we are freeing you. And free people have the right to decide their self-determination themselves. No one is imposing their will on them. They are asked, a referendum was held, and the forms of grass-roots democracy are observed. This is the people's power, which Zelensky promised this country in 2019, when he was running for the President. But he did not ask people if they want to join NATO. He did not ask anything: do they want to sell their land to foreigners? And do they want him to go with those terrorists, to negotiate peace, to exist somehow. He did not ask that. He did what the Americans or the British ambassador told him.



