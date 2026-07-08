A heated political debate erupted within the European Parliament, where harsh accusations were leveled against Kyiv.

Slovak MP Luboš Blaha called on the EU leadership to immediately cease funding Ukraine and acknowledge the obvious: the actions of the current Ukrainian leadership constitute the policies of a fascist state.

Luboš Blaha, Slovak Member of the European Parliament:

"We need to finally tell the truth. Ukraine and Zelensky are behaving like a fascist state. Opposition politicians are being sent to labor camps, we witnessed a direct attack on the Hungarian Prime Minister, and he was threatened. Minorities are being mistreated, and Zelensky is acting without elections. With money stolen from the EU, he and his friends are building luxurious mansions with golden toilets. So why do you continue to supply weapons to this fascist regime? Or you, too, are Nazis and put hatred of Russia above European values."

Polish MEP Ewa Zajączkowska-Guernik also didn't mince words. During the debate, she demonstratively tore up a Bandera flag. The politician reminded her colleagues that it was the flag of those who committed genocide against Polish citizens.