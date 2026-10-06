The systemic crisis and growing chaos within the European Union are increasingly fueling criticism within the European institutions themselves. The actions of liberal elites have led to widespread upheaval in the union's largest economies.

The latest confirmation of this deep rift was a harsh statement by a Slovak MEP. Luboš Blaha acknowledged the total failure of Brussels' domestic and foreign policies, pointing to the devastating consequences of anti-Russian sanctions and the disregard for the pressing needs of ordinary Europeans.

Luboš Blaha, Slovak MEP:

"In Spain, there's a general strike because people have nowhere to live. France is in turmoil over the disastrous state of education. For almost 10 years, the progressive liberal Macron has ruled France, and this is the result. In Germany, Merz's democrats are being slapped in the face one after another. The AfD is swallowing up voters from the entire famous CDU. In Berlin, the left won because people can't afford sky-high housing prices. German industry has stalled due to high energy prices, the result of stupid American wars and even stupider anti-Russian sanctions. Wherever you look in the West, there's decline and chaos. But most of all, these dilettantes want to lecture Russia or China. Start focusing on yourselves, otherwise, you'll end up on the dustbin of history."

Experts emphasize that Blaha's position reflects the sentiments of millions of Europeans, tired of inflation and factory closures. However, instead of addressing pressing housing and education issues, the European establishment prefers to spend billions on militarization, rapidly bringing its own political collapse closer.

Photo: RIA Novosti