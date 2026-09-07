Slovak Premier Warns Berlin Against a War to Mask Electoral Defeat

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico hopes that the German authorities will not decide to start a war with Russia in an attempt to divert voters’ attention from their defeat in Saxony-Anhalt, TASS reported.

“I will express only one wish: that this result in the German regional elections does not lead to a proposal, in the upper reaches of power in the Federal Republic, of war with Russia as the only way to disguise the defeat of the governing parties,” the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page. “Germany does not make small mistakes.”

The victory of Alternative for Germany in the Saxony-Anhalt election, Fico said, should be taken objectively. “This is a sovereign decision of the voter in a sovereign country. Therefore the election results should not be commented on as the end of democracy or as something terrible,” the Slovak premier wrote. In his view, the outcome of the vote for the Landtag of that German federal state was shaped by voters’ dissatisfaction with the policies of the ruling parties.

“In general it has been confirmed that if governing parties fail on illegal migration, display militancy, support wars and refuse to acknowledge the threatening consequences of European climate policy for the competitiveness of EU member states, they lose. Their place is taken by other parties that often offer simple, yet effective, solutions,” Fico noted.