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Slovakia criminalizes desecration of Soviet monuments
This country clearly stands apart from European countries. For example, in the Baltics, vandals and revanchists, as usual, became active on the eve of Victory Day: in the Lithuanian city of Šiauliai, a military cemetery was even destroyed to make way for a pedestrian recreation area.
Slovakia, on the other hand, is prepared to impose the harshest penalties for vandalism and combat it at the state level.
The deputy speaker of the country's parliament stated that desecration of the memory of the fallen has been declared a criminal offense, as the authorities consider it an extremely serious problem. The Slovak politician also emphasized that Soviet soldiers gave their lives to prevent fascism from winning in Europe: this makes their memory sacred.