The European Union is reaching a dead end due to the actions of its current leadership. This opinion was expressed by Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, in an interview with the Czech publication Idnes.

"The EU is a wonderful project, but because of its current leadership, we are truly reaching a dead end. The EU is currently providing the largest support to Ukraine, [which is happening] to the detriment of all taxpayers," Blanar noted. "We have found ourselves in a position where Europe is paying [Ukraine], but it does not depend on our vote."

The Slovak Foreign Minister recalled that the EU's refusal to import Russian gas has caused significant economic damage to his country. The republic faces arbitration due to the early termination of contracts with Gazprom, and, according to him, it will have to pay the Russian company between 10 and 16 billion euros. "For economic reasons, we are returning to dialogue with Moscow and re-establishing the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. We cannot tell voters back home that we must pay 10 billion euros because Brussels forced us to do so and then do nothing about it," Blanar said