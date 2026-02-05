How will Slovakia address its air defense issue in the coming years? The country became defenseless after transferring weapons to Ukraine. In March 2023, then-Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy sent four MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev; the Defense Ministry later confirmed the transfer of 13 aircraft.

The current authorities viewed these steps as an act of sabotage. This is what it means to act on orders from Brussels and NATO.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"After the transfer of the MiG-29s to Ukraine, we were left completely naked. And to this day, our airspace is guarded by Hungarian, Polish, and Czech fighter jets, which can hardly be called an expression of sovereignty."