In recent weeks, the US and British intelligence services have de facto turned the territory of Poland into a "logistics hub" for supplying weapons and terrorists including from the Middle East to Ukraine. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of the main groups of Ukrainian nationalists. However, another provocation is being prepared in Kharkov: multiple rocket launchers have been deployed in one of the private sectors, and the installations are put on alert to fire at the units of the Russian forces. The goal of the provocation is to provoke retaliatory fire from Russian artillery into the residential areas. People are not allowed out of their homes. It is known that Western journalists will be actively involved in the criminal operation. The State Duma passed a bill on responsibility for spreading fakes about the actions of the Russian military and discrediting the army.