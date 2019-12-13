3.41 RUB
German media cover up riots against imports from Ukraine
The media in Germany was rebuked for willful concealment of facts. According to the head of the French party "People's Republican Union" Francois Asselino, the FRG sees a growing revolt of farmers. "The media is hiding this revolt, its causes are the end of diesel subsidies, imports from Ukraine, the free trade agreement and EU regulations," he claims.
Strikes by German farmers take place regularly in the country. On January 1, the agricultural workers lined up more than a hundred tractors in a chain at the Brandenburg Gate and booed the country's Minister of Agriculture, who came to them with a speech.
In late December, Ukraine was named one of the largest suppliers of agricultural products to the EU. It ranked third in the rating.
