Hamas and Israel try to negotiate extension of truce
Will the 4th day of the Middle East truce become the final day? Hamas and Israel are trying to negotiate an extension, according to media reports. The sides have made their fifth exchange of hostages and prisoners. Ten people from the Palestinian side and 30 from the Israeli side were taken to the Rafah crossing.
In total, since the beginning of the temporary cessation of hostilities, Hamas has released 81 hostages and Israel has released 180 prisoners.
At the same time, Al Jazeera reports about the storming of the town of Jenin in the West Bank by the Israelis. It is also noted that the IDF is besieging local hospitals and conducting raids in residential neighborhoods.
