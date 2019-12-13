PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

North Korea's leader orders military to accelerate preparations for war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the leadership of the armed forces, military industry and nuclear weapons to accelerate preparations for war to counter what he considers unprecedented confrontational actions of the United States, writes sb.by.

Speaking on policy guidelines for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, December 27, Kim Jong-un also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, KCNA news agency reported.

Kim Jong-un set combat tasks for the People's Army and leaders of the military industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense to further accelerate preparations for war.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All