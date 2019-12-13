PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Compact magazine banned in Germany because of interview with Zakharova

The authorities have closed the socio-political magazine Compact, which interviewed Maria Zakharova. The editorial office was searched, the property of the publication was arrested, accounts were frozen and all Internet divisions were closed.

According to the Interior Ministry, the magazine has become "a mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene" and "promotes hatred of Jews, migrants and parliamentary democracy." The editor-in-chief, however, points out that the repression fell on Compact immediately after the interview with the Russian Foreign Ministry representative. The magazine was destroyed just on the eve of the parliamentary elections - journalists believe that they could have seriously increased the chances of the triumphant victory of the Alternative for Germany movement. Meanwhile, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany guarantees citizens freedom of speech, and media outlets can only be shut down by court order.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All