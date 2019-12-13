Compact magazine banned in Germany because of interview with Zakharova

According to the Interior Ministry, the magazine has become "a mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene" and "promotes hatred of Jews, migrants and parliamentary democracy." The editor-in-chief, however, points out that the repression fell on Compact immediately after the interview with the Russian Foreign Ministry representative. The magazine was destroyed just on the eve of the parliamentary elections - journalists believe that they could have seriously increased the chances of the triumphant victory of the Alternative for Germany movement. Meanwhile, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany guarantees citizens freedom of speech, and media outlets can only be shut down by court order.