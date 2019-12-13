3.42 RUB
Israel launches missile strike on facility in Iran
Israel launched a missile strike on the object on the territory of Iran. This is reported by BelTA with reference to TASS.
At the same time, the source did not confirm whether the objects in Syria and Iraq were also targets of strikes.
On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward the Jewish state, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack attributed to Israel on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Tehran emphasized that the attack was solely on military targets from which the consulate was struck.
