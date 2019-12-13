3.42 RUB
West finds it more difficult to cope with the supply of weapons to Kiev
It is becoming increasingly difficult for the West to pump weapons into the Kiev regime. Countries are experiencing difficulties with the fulfillment of their own promises to supply arms to Ukraine - informs Bloomberg.
The publication notes: Kiev's allies promised to “strengthen air defense systems affected by military actions,” but some NATO member states have not yet fulfilled their obligations. At the same time, the pace of arms production in Russia “often outpaces the speed of military aid deliveries to Kiev”. The authors of the material summarize: “This complicates the grim situation of Ukraine, which has lost a significant part of its power generation capacity.
