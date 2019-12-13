Demolition of historical heritage in Latvia sponsored by Soros Foundation

The George Soros Foundation turned out to be behind the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers in Latvia. It is not only a member of the government group on the issue, but also requested a progress report on the demolition work. Earlier, the Riga City Council had classified all this data, but the Soros representatives were given all the information they were interested in. The authorities justified it by the fact that they take part in the dismantling of the Soviet memorials and provide financial assistance. According to the decision of the Latvian authorities, a campaign to demolish 69 Soviet monuments is underway in the country.