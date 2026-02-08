3.73 BYN
Socialist António José Seguro elected president of Portugal with 66% of vote
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Moderate Socialist António José Seguro won a landslide victory with 66% of the vote in the second round of the Portuguese presidential election.
Having received the support of prominent conservatives after the first round amid concerns about the populist and authoritarian tendencies of far-right candidate André Ventura, Seguro becomes the first head of state from the Socialist Party in 20 years.
A series of storms across the country did not deter voters: turnout was roughly the same as in the first round, although in several municipalities, voting had to be postponed for a week due to flooding.