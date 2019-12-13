Grain export agreement to be signed in Istanbul

Agreement for creation a corridor for the export of grain from Ukraine will be signed today in Istanbul. The ceremony will take place at the Dolmabahçe Palace. Representatives of Ukraine and Russia will take part in it in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary General António Guterres.



It is known that, under the terms of the agreement, grain will be exported through three ports. The transportation process will be managed by a coordination center in Istanbul. Representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN will be involved in the work of the center. According to the New York Times, part of the minefields near the ports of southern Ukraine will be removed. Turkey will ensure the inspection of ships heading to the port of Ukraine, whether weapons are being transported on them.



