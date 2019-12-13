3.42 RUB
Soldier, partisan and the girl they saved - Ukrainian regime engaged in fierce struggle with Soviet monuments
Another monument to Soviet soldiers was demolished in Ukraine. This time the act of vandalism occurred in the city of Rovno. A sculptural composition of three figures - a soldier, a partisan and a girl saved by them - rose on the Hill of Glory. The authorities considered it too labor-intensive to dismantle it. Therefore, they ordered to simply throw the monument off the pedestal.
Over the past two years, the Ukrainian authorities have been engaged in the fiercest struggle with monuments. Almost all the monuments dedicated to Soviet heroes and achievements have already been destroyed there.
