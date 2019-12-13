PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Soldier, partisan and the girl they saved - Ukrainian regime engaged in fierce struggle with Soviet monuments

Another monument to Soviet soldiers was demolished in Ukraine. This time the act of vandalism occurred in the city of Rovno. A sculptural composition of three figures - a soldier, a partisan and a girl saved by them - rose on the Hill of Glory. The authorities considered it too labor-intensive to dismantle it. Therefore, they ordered to simply throw the monument off the pedestal.

Over the past two years, the Ukrainian authorities have been engaged in the fiercest struggle with monuments. Almost all the monuments dedicated to Soviet heroes and achievements have already been destroyed there.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All