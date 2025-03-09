Elon Musk called Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski a Soros puppet. This is how Trump's adviser responded to the words of one of the X network users that the Polish politician and the American billionaire are old acquaintances. Musk, by the way, is far from the first to accuse the Polish government under Donald Tusk of excessive sympathy for the activities of the notorious George Soros. Sikorski does have connections with him.

Moreover, many believe that it was Soros with his entire empire that "effectively interfered" in the last elections in Poland, due to which a complete change of government took place, rotational chaos began, in some places turning into an open hunt for officials of the former government.