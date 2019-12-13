Hundreds of Israeli missile salvos lit up skies in northern Gaza Strip this night

Hundreds of missile salvos by the Israelis in the northern Gaza Strip were again lit up this night. Israeli territory was also attacked, with air alerts sounding in the central and northern areas. While repelling one of the attacks, a missile veered off course and landed on residential buildings. The death toll in the enclave is approaching 10,000, about 5,000 of them children. The heads of the major humanitarian agencies of the UN, WHO issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes. According to their data, 88 UN employees have already been killed. However, Tel Aviv is in no hurry to listen - the IDF said that they have completely surrounded Gaza and reached the sea (the enclave is divided into north and south, while the humanitarian corridor in the south will continue to work). The Palestinian authorities assess the current situation as critical. The country's Ministry of Health has asked the international community to help with the importation of medicines and fuel. It is alleged that Israel continues to strike hospitals in Gaza. The UN Security Council intends to hold another emergency meeting today.