South Korea Recalls Ambassador from Ukraine due to Disclosure of Information about Prisoners of War

South Korea has decided to recall its ambassador from Ukraine following the disclosure of confidential information regarding prisoners of war, RIA Novosti reports.

"The government has decided to recall the ambassador from Ukraine," a press release on the country's Foreign Ministry website stated.

While addressing the UN General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. Subsequently, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung accused Kyiv of violating agreements and disclosing confidential information. He vowed to take further measures if Ukraine failed to apologize.

On Tuesday, October 6, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated that he had received communications from the Kyiv authorities, but they "did not meet the standard Seoul expected."

Heorhii Tykhyi, the official spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, maintains that the misunderstanding between the two countries arose from "differences in the interpretation of confidentiality protocols."