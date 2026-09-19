South Korea Refuses to Deploy Troops for Conflict with Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US allies in Asia have denied Trump military support against Iran. South Korean authorities have denied reports regarding the deployment of their troops to the Strait of Hormuz.
Concerned South Koreans staged another protest today against the potential deployment of their military to the conflict zone.
Trump had previously criticized Seoul for what he deemed insufficient support regarding the conflict with Iran and even scaled back the scope of joint military exercises between the two nations.