UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on international investigation into sabotage of Nord Streams
The UN Security Council rejected the Russian-Chinese resolution on the international investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Streams. Belarus also co-authored the document. As a result of voting, the resolution was supported by Russia, China and Brazil. 12 states abstained.
Now suspicions of sabotage on gas pipelines are only growing, said Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.
Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations:
We have a proverb: "The thief's boot is on fire." The USA, as usual, links the situation with Ukraine, although there is not a single word about Ukraine there. When we insist on an international investigation, the West's tactics have been reduced to, on the one hand, not allowing the United States to be involved and, on the other, not allowing a transparent investigation of this sabotage. The U.S. and its allies are trying to cover their tracks by throwing in theories and concealing inconvenient facts.
The Chinese side has also expressed regret over the outcome of the vote. According to Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the world organization Geng Shuang, Beijing's position is that what happened at the Russian gas pipelines requires an impartial investigation.
