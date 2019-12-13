UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on international investigation into sabotage of Nord Streams

The UN Security Council rejected the Russian-Chinese resolution on the international investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Streams. Belarus also co-authored the document. As a result of voting, the resolution was supported by Russia, China and Brazil. 12 states abstained.

We have a proverb: "The thief's boot is on fire." The USA, as usual, links the situation with Ukraine, although there is not a single word about Ukraine there. When we insist on an international investigation, the West's tactics have been reduced to, on the one hand, not allowing the United States to be involved and, on the other, not allowing a transparent investigation of this sabotage. The U.S. and its allies are trying to cover their tracks by throwing in theories and concealing inconvenient facts.