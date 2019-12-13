EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UN Security Council discusses Israeli attack on Iranian embassy - Russia and China condemn the strike

Missile attack on the building of the consulate of the Islamic Republic in Damascus discussed in New York. The meeting of the Security Council convened at the initiative of Russia.

Moscow strongly condemned the actions of Israel. As stated by Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya, such behavior leads to further escalation of the Middle East conflict. China also condemned the strike, calling it a gross violation of international law.

The missile, it should be recalled, destroyed the building of the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Among the dead are Syrians and Iranians. It is noteworthy that none of the Western countries condemned Israel's actions during the Security Council meeting. Moreover, France held Iran responsible for the escalation of the conflict in the region.

