Belarusian citizen attacked in Warsaw

Belarusian woman became a victim of Polish "hospitality. The girl was walking in Warsaw and talking with her friend in Russian. At some point, a Polish woman came up to them, began to shout and demand that they "go back to Ukraine". Apparently, the Polish citizen mistook the Belarusian women for citizens of Ukraine. As a result, the Belarusian woman suffered a head injury. The police in Warsaw started an investigation.

