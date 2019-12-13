UN Security Council urges to allow investigators into Gaza mass graves

At least 10 people were killed during the Israeli Air Force bombardment of the Gaza Strip, local media reported. It is specified that civilians were killed in an air strike on houses in the central part of the Palestinian enclave.

The UN Security Council issued a statement calling for independent access of investigators to the sites of mass graves in the Gaza Strip. The Security Council members also emphasized the need for accountability for violations of international law and called for impartial investigations to determine the circumstances of what happened.