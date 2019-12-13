3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EU Council declares bypassing sanctions criminal offence
The gap between wages and the real cost of living has been the result of a mindless policy of sanctions. The industry representatives are increasingly calling for the abolition of economic restrictions at rallies in Europe. But the EU authorities do not meet them halfway and, in fact, toughen legislation.
For example, today the EU Council recognized the circumvention of sanctions as a criminal offense. Their definition and penalties will be discussed by the EU Council and the European Parliament.
Also, the European Commission intends to legalize the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. For this purpose, the violation of sanctions may be included in the list of crimes that allow the seizure of property.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All