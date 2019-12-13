EU Council declares bypassing sanctions criminal offence

The gap between wages and the real cost of living has been the result of a mindless policy of sanctions. The industry representatives are increasingly calling for the abolition of economic restrictions at rallies in Europe. But the EU authorities do not meet them halfway and, in fact, toughen legislation.



For example, today the EU Council recognized the circumvention of sanctions as a criminal offense. Their definition and penalties will be discussed by the EU Council and the European Parliament.



Also, the European Commission intends to legalize the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. For this purpose, the violation of sanctions may be included in the list of crimes that allow the seizure of property.



