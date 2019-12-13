Council of CSTO Foreign Ministers discusses influence of international situation on security in the organization's area of responsibility

The ministers exchanged views on the impact of the current international situation on security in the CSTO area of responsibility. They discussed the current difficult situation along the organization's borders, as well as development trends in all regions of the collective security zone - in the West, in the Transcaucasus and Central Asia. "CSTO member countries assess the international situation as very tense and in some cases threatening. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik after the meeting.