Council of CSTO Foreign Ministers discusses influence of international situation on security in the organization's area of responsibility
Current topics were discussed at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk.
The ministers exchanged views on the impact of the current international situation on security in the CSTO area of responsibility. They discussed the current difficult situation along the organization's borders, as well as development trends in all regions of the collective security zone - in the West, in the Transcaucasus and Central Asia. "CSTO member countries assess the international situation as very tense and in some cases threatening. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik after the meeting.
"We can see the rapid degradation of the international security architecture," said the head of the Foreign Ministry. - "Against this background, there is a degree of distrust, there is an arms race and disproportionate growth of military capabilities. All this is added to the totally irresponsible, bellicose rhetoric of a number of Western politicians.
