3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Soviet war grave desecrated in Austria
The unknown criminals damaged the bas-relief at the monument to the Soviet soldiers in Ebenfurt, Austria. In this regard, the Russian Embassy in Austria sent a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry, reports sb.by.
The Russian diplomatic mission requires that exhaustive measures be taken to determine the circumstances of the incident, to bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as to ensure the inviolability and safety of the memorial, in accordance with the provisions of the State Treaty on the restoration of an independent and democratic Austria of May 15, 1955.
As the diplomats noted, "particularly cynical is the fact that this despicable crime was committed" on the great holiday of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All