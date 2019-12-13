Soviet war grave desecrated in Austria

The unknown criminals damaged the bas-relief at the monument to the Soviet soldiers in Ebenfurt, Austria. In this regard, the Russian Embassy in Austria sent a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry, reports sb.by.

The Russian diplomatic mission requires that exhaustive measures be taken to determine the circumstances of the incident, to bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as to ensure the inviolability and safety of the memorial, in accordance with the provisions of the State Treaty on the restoration of an independent and democratic Austria of May 15, 1955.