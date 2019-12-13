Union of Carriers of Lithuania stands up in defense of Belarusian drivers

The transport industry of Lithuania is going through hard times. According to the national association of road carriers "Linava", there is a shortage of more than 10 thousand truck drivers in the Republic, due to which transportation companies cannot work at full capacity.

Among those who continue to work, there are 40 thousand citizens of Belarus, who may soon face restriction of work rights due to the policy of official Vilnius. General Secretary of the Union of Carriers of Lithuania Sigitas Zhilius tried to protect the Belarusian drivers. In an appeal to President Nauseda, he said that they posed no political or military threats to Lithuania. Calls to limit their opportunities for work and trade, according to the expert, are irresponsible and show a lack of competence, as well as a desire to get "cheap political money.