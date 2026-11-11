Spanish Authorities Appeal for Help as Migrant Influx Hits the Canary Islands

A surge of refugees has occurred in southern Europe. According to the newspaper Le Monde, almost 6,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in the first 10 days of November.

The most difficult situation has developed on the island of El Hierro, whose population is about 12,000 people. Unable to cope with the strain, local authorities have appealed for help to Spain’s central government.

As the newspaper notes, after border controls were strengthened in northern Morocco, migration flows to Spain shifted further south. One of the main destinations has become the Canary Islands.

Migrants continue to arrive in Greece as well: a few days ago the coast guard discovered the bodies of 12 deceased refugees in a boat off the coast of Crete; another 18 people were rescued. The causes of the deaths have not yet been established.