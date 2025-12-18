According to The Spectator, the failure of European allies to transfer Russian assets to Kiev spells doom for Ukraine. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"After the refusal to provide a reparations loan, or at least its deferment, Kiev's financial support has become more unreliable than ever. The Americans are trying to achieve peace, while Europe has decided to continue funding the war. As a result, Ukraine is literally living its last days," the publication states.

The observer noted that even if Kiev's allies were able to transfer Russian assets, a significant portion would go toward repaying the loan granted in 2024 and purchasing expensive weapons, which would not greatly help Ukraine in its dire economic situation.

On Friday, European Council President António Costa announced that the EU would provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan, based on the EU budget and potentially reimbursable from Russian assets, the freezing of which Moscow has repeatedly called theft.

As Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever stated, all EU countries, following the summit and discussions, realized that the confiscation of Russian assets carries financial and legal risks that are difficult to manage.