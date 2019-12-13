3.42 RUB
Aviation Speculations of Collective West as Leverage over Political Undesirables
Setting aside the whole geopolitical background, the experts in the aviation community are already accustomed to reports of aircraft mining. But in recent years, as practice shows, the carefully vetted instruments of international inspections rusted through and are almost on the way out. Mining reports have been turned into a political tool and can be used on a variety of occasions, as it was the case with RyanAir flight in Belarus last year. The ICAO investigation found that Minsk followed the aviation security regulations in the situation with the alleged plane mining. But it was impossible to stay out of politics even in the airspace.
Roman Gusarov, aviation expert, editor-in-chief of the Avia.ru portal:
No sanctions have been lifted from Belavia, but that is what the customers of the air blockade need. After all, the war, whether hot, economic, or informational, is only a tool of cynical geopolitics casting the people’s interests far aside.
