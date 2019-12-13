Russian special services: Ukrainian children were taught to make improvised explosive devices

The Russian special services found dolls in the apartment of the founder of a Severodonetsk cell of one of the Ukrainian children's military-patriotic clubs, from which children were taught to make homemade explosive devices, as well as instructions for making them, RIA Novosti reported, citing information from one of the officers who conducted the search.



Earlier, it was reported that the special services found board games with a nationalist bias and literature about the alleged Soviet and contemporary Russian aggression in the building of the social center of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, where the Polish branch of the Caritas charity was based in Severodonetsk, which was liberated in the course of the special operation.



The owner of this apartment is Sergei Bondar. Bondar was the founder of the military-patriotic club "Cascade" , the purpose of which was the education of Nazi ideology, preparation for terrorist activities, possession of small arms and training in mine blasting", said the interlocutor of the agency at the scene.



He clarified that the propaganda of Nazism was carried out in the form of games, with children's board games, in addition, children were taken out to the practical training, where they were taught to handle small arms and knives, as well as to make land mines and improvised explosive devices.



"The children were prepared for terrorist activities. The improvised explosive devices were disguised as children's toys or household appliances. Here is one such toy, which was found in the course of operational and investigative activities," said an employee of the security services.



According to investigators, the parents of the pupils knew what the children were doing, their written consent to classes in the club was found, as well as numerous photographs of the classes themselves.



