3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives dismissed because of his position on Ukrainian conflict
The Ukrainian conflict has cost the career to the first of the top US officials. Kevin McCarthy -speaker of the House of Representatives was dismissed. McCarthy lost his post at the initiative of his fellow Republicans. Those questioned how the recent passage of a 45-day emergency budget without addressing the issue of ending cash aid to Kiev was possible. Why President Biden says there is an informal agreement with the House leadership to make an appropriation to Ukraine, even if not now, but later. The last time the speaker of the lower house was fired was 113 years ago. This shows the seriousness of the current situation.
Right after McCarthy, it was his predecessor who got what she deserved. Nancy Pelosi will be evicted from the secret office in the Capitol, which she occupied after her resignation. The order to pack up her things and leave came in an email from new incumbent Speaker Patrick McGenry. It's one of his first decisions after being appointed. Pelosi called the order "a departure from tradition," but she's already packing her bags.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All