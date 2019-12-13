EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives dismissed because of his position on Ukrainian conflict

The Ukrainian conflict has cost the career to the first of the top US officials. Kevin McCarthy -speaker of the House of Representatives was dismissed. McCarthy lost his post at the initiative of his fellow Republicans. Those questioned how the recent passage of a 45-day emergency budget without addressing the issue of ending cash aid to Kiev was possible. Why President Biden says there is an informal agreement with the House leadership to make an appropriation to Ukraine, even if not now, but later. The last time the speaker of the lower house was fired was 113 years ago. This shows the seriousness of the current situation.

Right after McCarthy, it was his predecessor who got what she deserved. Nancy Pelosi will be evicted from the secret office in the Capitol, which she occupied after her resignation. The order to pack up her things and leave came in an email from new incumbent Speaker Patrick McGenry. It's one of his first decisions after being appointed. Pelosi called the order "a departure from tradition," but she's already packing her bags.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All