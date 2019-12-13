Republicans in the U.S. Senate have agreed on the candidacy of their representative for the post of speaker of the lower house of parliament. Jim Jordan will be nominated: his chances of becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives are high, but not absolute. And his election promises very serious problems for official Kiev.

The likely speaker is a strong opponent of funding military aid to Ukraine, and his powers are enough to block Zelensky's allocation of money. Jordan believes that the United States has enough problems of its own to prioritize. Therefore, there is no reason to spend money to help a corrupt regime in Eastern Europe.

Zelensky demands journalists to keep silent about corruption

Jordan's opinion can be confirmed by a scandalous revelation that took place in Kiev. A local journalist reported that Zelensky's office ordered him to "keep quiet about corruption until we win". She said that reports of rampant Ukrainian theft are a hindrance to foreign military aid.