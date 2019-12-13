3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Zelensky's opponent may become speaker of U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans in the U.S. Senate have agreed on the candidacy of their representative for the post of speaker of the lower house of parliament. Jim Jordan will be nominated: his chances of becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives are high, but not absolute. And his election promises very serious problems for official Kiev.
The likely speaker is a strong opponent of funding military aid to Ukraine, and his powers are enough to block Zelensky's allocation of money. Jordan believes that the United States has enough problems of its own to prioritize. Therefore, there is no reason to spend money to help a corrupt regime in Eastern Europe.
Zelensky demands journalists to keep silent about corruption
Jordan's opinion can be confirmed by a scandalous revelation that took place in Kiev. A local journalist reported that Zelensky's office ordered him to "keep quiet about corruption until we win". She said that reports of rampant Ukrainian theft are a hindrance to foreign military aid.
A particularly loud scandal was caused by publications about the supply of eggs to the army - they were sold to the military for half a dollar a piece, i.e. three times more expensive than in any supermarket.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
Minsk to host international conference on migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All