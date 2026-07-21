Sri Lanka Deploys Drones to Hunt Mosquito Breeding Sites Amid Severe Dengue Outbreak

Colombo, July 21, 2026 — Sri Lankan authorities have deployed drones to locate mosquito breeding sites as the country grapples with its largest dengue fever outbreak in over a decade, which has already claimed 56 lives.

Since the beginning of 2026, nearly 77,000 cases of dengue have been recorded across the island nation. In response, the authorities have established a special mosquito monitoring unit under the armed forces.

The National Dengue Control Unit has identified 162 districts as high-risk zones for transmission. Colombo, the capital, has recorded the highest number of cases.

According to experts, nearly 75% of infections are linked to the more dangerous DENV-2 strain of the virus, which spreads rapidly.

The Ministry of Health has tasked the Air Force with using drones to detect stagnant water on rooftops, which forms after heavy monsoon rains. Police have also been instructed to inspect homes, construction sites, and schools as part of a nationwide campaign to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Hospitals have increased bed capacity, set up special dengue wards, and extended working hours for doctors and nurses to cope with the influx of patients. In the first two weeks of July alone, around 18,000 people were hospitalized.

Scientists have linked the outbreak to the cyclone “Ditva,” which struck in December and caused significant damage to infrastructure and medical facilities. The resulting high humidity created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.