We are disclosing top secrets of Warsaw campaign and figuring out who could benefit from removing the prince in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East has become a new point of intersection of the interests of global players. The White House is trying to form an anti-Russian coalition in the region and link everyone with economic interests. But the strength is clearly not enough for this anymore. The era of unconditional obedience to the US is a thing of the past.

The new situation not only causes despair, but also leads to fatal mistakes. News of an assassination attempt on the Saudi Crown Prince has spread across the Middle East. Andrey Sych tries to figure out, who benefits from this in the "Screenshot" section.

Putin's friend received an unambiguous message. The news of the assassination attempt on Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince made a lot of noise in the Middle East. We know Mohammed bin Salman from numerous videos of friendly handshakes when he met Vladimir Putin. Russia and Saudi Arabia successfully cooperate and steadily maintain accord on the issue of "price per barrel of oil". The video of the attack on the prince has become one of the most discussed events in the region.

It was alleged that several security officers were killed in the assassination attempt, and the prince himself only miraculously managed to survive. A detailed study of the video revealed its actual recording date and eventually revealed that it had nothing to do with the attack. At the same time, the widely discussed event sparkled with much brighter colors. It's all about big money and the interests of global players. At the G20 summit in September 2023, it was announced that construction of a new transport and logistics corridor from India to Europe through Saudi Arabia had begun.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel:

At the G20 conference, President Biden, Prime Minister Modi, and European and Arab leaders announced plans to create a logistics corridor that would stretch across the Arabian Peninsula and Israel. This will connect India to Europe by sea, rail, energy pipelines and fiber-optic cables. This corridor will help bypass bottlenecks and significantly reduce the cost of goods, communications and energy for more than 2 billion people.

For Biden, this is the flagship project of his entire presidential campaign and a bid for a new term. In addition to all kinds of economic benefits for all players, it has specific geopolitical overarching goals. IMEC should become a stranglehold for China's “One Belt, One Road” project and a marriage bond for Israel and Saudi Arabia. Indecent circumstances intervened in the seemingly perfect plan. The sudden large-scale war in the Gaza Strip has upset the apple cart;. Poor Blinken rubbed his tongue, tying his diplomatic shoelaces around the situation in Palestine.

Matthew Miller, US State Department Spokesman:

Over the past six months, since October 7, there have been cases in which Israel has taken actions that we do not agree with. Or Israel did not move as fast as we would like to make certain changes. And we're engaging with them on these issues, and we're trying to make improvements, and we're going to keep trying to do that.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has consistently insisted on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the recognition of the Palestinian State. Most likely, this aspiration is the cornerstone for starting the full-scale implementation of the project to build a logistics route from India to Europe. Blinken burned hundreds of liters of state-owned kerosene to no avail, wrapping circles around Israel and Saudi Arabia. There have been direct threats to completely stop supplying weapons and impose sanctions against the Israeli army battalion Netzah Yehuda. The message to the other side, Mohammed bin Salman, was much more categorical

Brian Catulis, Senior Research Fellow at the Middle East Institute:

Well, Blinken made his seventh trip to the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7. And what he is primarily trying to do is to achieve a temporary ceasefire and release the hostages. Without it, all the other pieces of the puzzle are what the Biden administration is trying to put into place: helping rebuild Gaza, a two-state solution, progress between Israelis and Palestinians. None of this will happen if the conflict is still raging.