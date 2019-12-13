The world is on the verge of global war, and the first attacks on the territory of Russia with the use of American weapons can begin within hours or days. This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources.

On the eve, the Pentagon confirmed that the Biden administration authorized the AFU to strike the Russian territory with American weapons during counter-battery warfare.

Moreover, Western media specify that the Pentagon has been instructed to develop precise recommendations for Ukraine describing the targets.

Berlin also surrendered under Washington's pressure - a German government spokesman said that Kiev now has the right to strike Russian territory with German weapons as well.

Wolfgang Büchner, deputy spokesman for the German government:

We are convinced that Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against Russian attacks. It can also use weapons supplied for this purpose in accordance with its international legal obligations, including from Germany.

Condemnation in the American Congress