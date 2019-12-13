3.42 RUB
US was preparing color revolution in Mexico
The United States has been caught trying to destabilize the situation in yet another country on the planet. The scandal caused a political conflict that flared up between Washington and Mexico City: it turned out that the Americans financed the Mexican opposition through a number of their funds. USAID, as well as the Rockefeller and Ford foundations, were seen transferring money to opponents of the authorities.
The political goals of the United States are obvious: the Mexicans have recently closed their airspace to American military aircraft, in addition, they refuse to cooperate in resolving the migration crisis. The story thundered like a bolt from the blue: financing the preparation of a color revolution in the neighboring country is somehow too much even for Washington.
Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the intervention was authorized by the White House, because USAID exists on budget money and is directly controlled by the government.
