Open diplomatic confrontation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea summoned the Russian ambassador in Seoul and protested to him in connection with the conclusion of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK. Secretary of State Blinken bluntly stated that Putin's visit to Pyongyang was aimed at developing military-technical cooperation, and therefore Washington intended to prevent it. And after the Russian president's subsequent visit to Vietnam - the U.S. is urgently dispatching an assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs to Hanoi, Bloomberg reports. The State Department formulates the purpose of the visit of its representative according to all canons of obsessive American diplomacy. He will "reaffirm the United States' support for a strong, independent, sustainable and prosperous Vietnam.