U.S. willing to deploy military bases and airfields in Pacific Ocean

The US is preparing to deploy a network of military bases and airfields in the Pacific Ocean in case of conflict with China. The concept is called “Flexible combat deployment”.

This was reported by the weekly Defense News. According to its data, new American bases in the region can be placed at local civilian airports or in the field. As the publication explains, the U.S. Air Force leadership fears that in the event of an armed conflict with China, Beijing could allegedly launch “massive missile strikes” against U.S. bases located in Japan and Guam.