PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

U.S. wants conflict in Ukraine to end

The United States of America would like to resolve the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically as soon as possible. A statement to this effect was made by NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, writes sb.by.

He noted that Washington wants the conflict, which has gone on for too long, to be resolved as soon as possible. "It's imperative that both sides sat down and negotiate and find a way out of this peacefully and diplomatically," he said.

In addition, John Kirby said the U.S. sees no signs that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All