U.S. wants conflict in Ukraine to end
The United States of America would like to resolve the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically as soon as possible. A statement to this effect was made by NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, writes sb.by.
He noted that Washington wants the conflict, which has gone on for too long, to be resolved as soon as possible. "It's imperative that both sides sat down and negotiate and find a way out of this peacefully and diplomatically," he said.
In addition, John Kirby said the U.S. sees no signs that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.
