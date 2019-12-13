3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
U.S. could face default
The U.S. could face default in July-September 2023, if the national debt limits are not raised, the Congressional Budget Office warned.
"If the national debt limit is not changed, the government's ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September 2023, which is the fourth quarter of this fiscal year," the office said in its report.
The U.S. administration is urging lawmakers to raise the borrowing limits quickly and without preconditions or suspend them, but Republican opposition is demanding negotiations on budget spending cuts
"If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the potential for extraordinary measures is exhausted, the government will not be able to pay its obligations in full. As a result, the government will have to postpone the production of payments for certain activities, default on debt obligations, or both," the paper said.
