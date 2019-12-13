3.43 RUB
U.S. launches major military exercise Astral Knight in Europe
The United States has launched a major military exercise Astral Knight in Europe. According to the Pentagon spokesman, the two-week maneuvers will work out flights and simulation of combat operations in Poland and the Baltic States. Five thousand military personnel from the U.S., Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia will be involved as well as over fifty airplanes and other aircraft.
The victims of militarized ambitions of the authorities are the military of these countries. It became known that more than a dozen NATO soldiers suffered as a result of parachuting during exercises in Sweden. Local media specify that servicemen from the United States, Hungary and Italy were injured and suffered fractures.
